Short Interest in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Drops By 16.6%

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the April 30th total of 7,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STKL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STKL

SunOpta Stock Performance

SunOpta stock opened at $6.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $716.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.63. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $7.59.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SunOpta will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SunOpta

In other news, insider Joseph Ennen sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,743,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,012,019.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunOpta

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 19.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 20,883 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 66.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 38,810 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 16,937 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

Recommended Stories

