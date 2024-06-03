Short Interest in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Increases By 17.6%

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Vector Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:VGR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81. Vector Group has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $13.43.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $324.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.30 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vector Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vector Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vector Group by 23.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 438,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 56,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 308,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

(Get Free Report)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.