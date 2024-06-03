Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Expands By 16.7%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 51,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock remained flat at $8.06 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,960. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $8.52.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.