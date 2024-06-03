Silver Heights Capital Management Inc Has $109.33 Million Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Silver Heights Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,656,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,508 shares during the quarter. Iridium Communications accounts for approximately 42.1% of Silver Heights Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc owned 2.14% of Iridium Communications worth $109,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 83.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRDM stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.63. 1,399,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,896. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $65.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently 247.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. William Blair downgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

