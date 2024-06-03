Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 99.85 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 99.85 ($1.28), with a volume of 1390752 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.50 ($1.25).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.67%. Sirius Real Estate’s payout ratio is 16,666.67%.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,331.67 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 96.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 91.36.

About Sirius Real Estate

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

