SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,966 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.99% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $72,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 229,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 809,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,588,000 after purchasing an additional 165,067 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 1.8 %

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.03. 282,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,914. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 1.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.81 and a 1-year high of $188.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,151,899.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,500 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $204.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.50.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

