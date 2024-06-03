Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL) Shares Sold by Lingotto Investment Management LLP

Lingotto Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL – Free Report) by 95.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097,593 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Skillsoft were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Skillsoft by 6.8% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,872,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 118,588 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Skillsoft stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.05. 32,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,144. Skillsoft Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $35.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $82.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Skillsoft ( NYSE:SKIL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.13) by $0.04. Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 28.09% and a negative net margin of 63.13%. The business had revenue of $137.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skillsoft Corp. will post -16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SKIL. Citigroup decreased their price target on Skillsoft from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Skillsoft from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Skillsoft Corp. provides content and platform and instructor-led training services in the United States and internationally. The company's Content & Platform segment engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its content learning solutions in areas, such as leadership and business, technology and developer, and compliance comprising individualized coaching, as well as technical skill areas.

