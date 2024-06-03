Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.01

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.01 and last traded at $50.01, with a volume of 11275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.15.

Smurfit Kappa Group Trading Up 1.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Smurfit Kappa Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.9148 dividend. This is a boost from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland, Germany, France, Mexico, rest of Europe, and other Americas. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

