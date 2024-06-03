Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.01

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.01 and last traded at $50.01, with a volume of 11275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.15.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.9148 dividend. This is a boost from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th.
Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland, Germany, France, Mexico, rest of Europe, and other Americas. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.
