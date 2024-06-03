Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Position Reduced by Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Snap-on accounts for 1.4% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $6,759,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,420,264.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $6,759,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,420,264.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,861,222. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA stock traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $268.87. 215,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,309. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $249.84 and a twelve month high of $298.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 39.03%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

