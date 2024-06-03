SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,152,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,136,000 after buying an additional 377,862 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,738,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.08. 6,276,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,143,548. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.38. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $62.70.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

