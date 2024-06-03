SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 158.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,829 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

MDYG traded down $0.96 on Monday, hitting $84.52. 125,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,797. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.74. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $87.69.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

