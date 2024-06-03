SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.00

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $32.74, with a volume of 3350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.75.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $648.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average is $31.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3,461.5% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

