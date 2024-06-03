Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Spok Price Performance

NASDAQ SPOK opened at $15.21 on Thursday. Spok has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.94 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.27.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.91 million for the quarter. Spok had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.93%.

Spok Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Spok

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Spok’s payout ratio is presently 150.60%.

In related news, Director Barbara Peterson Byrne sold 5,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $90,396.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,580.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spok

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spok during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spok in the 3rd quarter valued at about $950,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spok in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spok in the third quarter valued at about $707,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Spok by 30.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

