Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Gap Up to $296.78

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $296.78, but opened at $313.01. Spotify Technology shares last traded at $313.58, with a volume of 536,176 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPOT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -442.95 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $292.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.38.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. now owns 1,297,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,618,000 after buying an additional 344,841 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,927,000 after buying an additional 18,105 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 410.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,372,000 after buying an additional 78,609 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $2,271,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 452.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

