SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives $200.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPSC stock opened at $188.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.78 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.51. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $151.63 and a 52 week high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $149.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.50 million. On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

