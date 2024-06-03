STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 131.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,489 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,990,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,248,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,051,000 after buying an additional 961,420 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,078,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,392,000 after purchasing an additional 790,794 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 788.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 669,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 594,076 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,613,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,674,000 after acquiring an additional 420,768 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.79. The company had a trading volume of 176,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,043. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.08.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 148.00%.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

