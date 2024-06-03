Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $46.84 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,836 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.13% of CoStar Group worth $46,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.05. 1,951,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,409. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.84. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.75.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

