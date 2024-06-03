Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $62.93 Million Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,785 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $62,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in MarketAxess by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 39.6% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in MarketAxess by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.73.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $199.00. 701,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,905. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.54. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $196.46 and a one year high of $297.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.04.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.47%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.