Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 620,470 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,753,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 620,470 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.99% of Viper Energy worth $55,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

Viper Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:VNOM traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.55. 834,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,644. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.75. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $41.22.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $205.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.71%.

About Viper Energy

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.