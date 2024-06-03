Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 15,300 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. Repligen accounts for about 1.3% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Repligen worth $87,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Repligen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Repligen by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Repligen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $681,348.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at $27,456,162.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,296 shares of company stock worth $7,357,293. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Repligen stock traded up $1.26 on Monday, hitting $150.35. The company had a trading volume of 435,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,785. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.61 and a 200-day moving average of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $211.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 601.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

