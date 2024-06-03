Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 2,059 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.13% of ANSYS worth $41,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,984,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,426 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,002,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,908,000 after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,508,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,483,000 after acquiring an additional 27,893 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in ANSYS by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,884,000 after acquiring an additional 805,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,511,000 after acquiring an additional 46,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

ANSYS Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ANSS traded down $2.70 on Monday, reaching $314.75. 502,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,110. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $330.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.94.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

See Also

