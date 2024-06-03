Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 22,389 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,511 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,389 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.80% of Qualys worth $58,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,739,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $570,532,000 after acquiring an additional 45,867 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Qualys by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,463,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Qualys by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,439 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Qualys by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 570,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,099,000 after buying an additional 14,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,980,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $119,121.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,523,615.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $235,821.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,398,729.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $119,121.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,523,615.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,920 shares of company stock worth $2,904,451. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.23.

Qualys Trading Down 3.5 %

Qualys stock traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,730. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.47. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.53 and a 52 week high of $206.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.77.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.67 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

