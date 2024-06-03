Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 88,924 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,106,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 88,924 shares during the quarter. Exelixis accounts for approximately 1.4% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $98,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Exelixis by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 145,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 164,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Exelixis by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Exelixis Price Performance

EXEL stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.93. 2,025,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,229. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.56. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In related news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.76 per share, with a total value of $4,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,525,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,674,154.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $461,112.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,229.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Edward Johnson bought 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,525,730 shares in the company, valued at $31,674,154.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 41,814 shares of company stock valued at $939,475 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.