Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,042,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 96,302 shares during the quarter. TechnipFMC comprises about 1.2% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.93% of TechnipFMC worth $81,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $830,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $37,976,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $6,836,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 160,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 106,884 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 63,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

FTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.51. 5,681,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,382,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average of $22.49. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

