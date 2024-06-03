Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $50,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,752,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,778,000 after acquiring an additional 70,272 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,908,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,474,000 after buying an additional 172,577 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,518,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,181,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,399,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,954,000 after acquiring an additional 43,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 900,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.93.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $257.96. 1,137,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.11 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

