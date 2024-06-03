Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.91

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.91 and last traded at $45.25, with a volume of 49682 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.31.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $552.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter Allan Davis sold 1,200 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $50,556.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,289.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa Keith sold 2,400 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total value of $100,152.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,268.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Allan Davis sold 1,200 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $50,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,289.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,464,841 in the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,329,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,632,000 after purchasing an additional 80,199 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,264,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $199,032,000 after purchasing an additional 316,676 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,856,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,472,000 after purchasing an additional 146,324 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,738,000 after purchasing an additional 345,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,455,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,151,000 after purchasing an additional 136,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

