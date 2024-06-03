Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC Invests $1.16 Million in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $192,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 20,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,648,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock
In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BlackRock Stock Performance
NYSE:BLK traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $772.34. The stock had a trading volume of 209,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,077. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market cap of $114.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $785.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $787.49.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current year.
BlackRock Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.84%.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
