Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC Invests $3.40 Million in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 255,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises 1.4% of Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,517,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 231.7% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 20,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,587 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 706.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 81,743 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 235,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 29,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2,871.8% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 1,042,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,612 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,595,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,489. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

