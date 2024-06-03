Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 39,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.48. 220,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,565. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $132.49.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

