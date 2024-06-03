Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,042,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VOO traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $481.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,029,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,906. The firm has a market cap of $436.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $475.02 and a 200-day moving average of $455.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $489.99.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.