Stifel Nicolaus Trims BRP (TSE:DOO) Target Price to C$106.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$112.00 to C$106.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOO. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$109.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$103.00.

Get BRP alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRP

BRP Stock Performance

DOO traded up C$2.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$87.95. The company had a trading volume of 232,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.62, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of C$3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.37. BRP has a 12-month low of C$77.42 and a 12-month high of C$122.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$94.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$91.37.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.63 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.79 billion. BRP had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 109.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BRP will post 10.0525739 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.