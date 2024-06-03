Stitch Fix (SFIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 4th. Analysts expect Stitch Fix to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 39.98% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. On average, analysts expect Stitch Fix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of SFIX opened at $2.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.94. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $5.20.

SFIX has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.16.

In other Stitch Fix news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 16,311 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $36,536.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,535 shares in the company, valued at $310,318.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

