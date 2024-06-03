Stitch Fix (SFIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 4th. Analysts expect Stitch Fix to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 39.98% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. On average, analysts expect Stitch Fix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Stitch Fix Trading Up 8.8 %
Shares of SFIX opened at $2.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.94. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $5.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on Stitch Fix
Insider Buying and Selling at Stitch Fix
In other Stitch Fix news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 16,311 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $36,536.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,535 shares in the company, valued at $310,318.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.
Stitch Fix Company Profile
Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stitch Fix
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.