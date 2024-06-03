StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 11.6 %
CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.11% and a negative net margin of 105.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of CASI Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
