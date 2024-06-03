StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on LiqTech International in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $5.15 price target on the stock.

LIQT opened at $2.65 on Thursday. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 47.02% and a negative return on equity of 48.20%. The business had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiqTech International stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.26% of LiqTech International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

