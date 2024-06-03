StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.80.

NuStar Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.69.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.15). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 88.49%. The business had revenue of $390.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.12 million. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in NuStar Energy by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,865,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,344 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in NuStar Energy by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 6,031,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,854 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in NuStar Energy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,112,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,994 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in NuStar Energy by 6,866.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 926,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,561,000 after purchasing an additional 913,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in NuStar Energy by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,149,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after purchasing an additional 691,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Articles

