StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.06.

Shares of NASDAQ OCX opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.86.

In other OncoCyte news, Director Andrew Arno bought 33,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,054 shares in the company, valued at $203,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 2,420,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $7,066,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,929,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,392,872.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Arno acquired 33,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,054 shares in the company, valued at $203,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,457,288 shares of company stock worth $7,176,400 in the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

