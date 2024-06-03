StockNews.com Downgrades Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SRDX. Lake Street Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Sidoti reissued a neutral rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Surmodics Stock Down 0.1 %

SRDX stock opened at $42.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $599.78 million, a PE ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.04. Surmodics has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $31.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.79 million. Surmodics had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Surmodics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Surmodics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRDX. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 23,379 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Surmodics by 149.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Surmodics by 18.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 56,012 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

