StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $5.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 251,276 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

