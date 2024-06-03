StockNews.com Lowers Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Invesco from $17.75 to $16.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Invesco Price Performance

Invesco stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. Invesco has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 29,095 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new position in Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,475,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco by 8.8% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 195,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 15,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

