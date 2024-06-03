StockNews.com Lowers SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded SBA Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $252.17.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBAC stock opened at $196.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.59. SBA Communications has a one year low of $183.64 and a one year high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 272,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,854,000 after acquiring an additional 16,244 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $3,256,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 707,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,547,000 after buying an additional 19,462 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

