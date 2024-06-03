StockNews.com Upgrades Ennis (NYSE:EBF) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Ennis Stock Performance

EBF opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.67. Ennis has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $546.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.45.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.43 million for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 12.36%.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ennis by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ennis by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Ennis by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Ennis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ennis during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

