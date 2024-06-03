StockNews.com Upgrades Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) to Hold

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Jaguar Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $4.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 642.15% and a negative net margin of 377.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

