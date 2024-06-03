StockNews.com Upgrades Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) to Hold

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simmons First National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Simmons First National stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $17.03. The company had a trading volume of 297,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,332. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Simmons First National had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $269,218.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,151.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 250,150.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

