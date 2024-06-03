Stratis Achieves Market Cap of $21.46 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and $69,158.05 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0731 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,773.64 or 0.05464224 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00051678 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00010461 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00017451 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00012181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003130 BTC.

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

