Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Stryker by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $339.39. 1,214,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,969. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.