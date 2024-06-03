Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Acquires New Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,614 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of QCR by 83.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,502,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,912,000 after acquiring an additional 685,471 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of QCR by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,907,000 after purchasing an additional 24,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QCR by 16.0% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 286,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 39,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in QCR by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,677,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCRH traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.40. 2,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $62.94. The company has a market capitalization of $948.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.83.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.27. QCR had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $141.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.58%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

