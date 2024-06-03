Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Buys 698 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ratio Wealth Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ratio Wealth Group now owns 60,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,347,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,420,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 401,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $485.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,091,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $475.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $489.99.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

