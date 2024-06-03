Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,651 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,076,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,089,000 after buying an additional 296,182 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,563,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,198,000 after buying an additional 784,306 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,419,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,407,000 after buying an additional 184,651 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,270,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,181,000 after buying an additional 274,069 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.31. The company had a trading volume of 276,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,940. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.47. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

