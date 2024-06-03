Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $2.24 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $263,002,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12,660.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,053,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,189,000 after buying an additional 2,037,184 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,479,000 after buying an additional 973,991 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,189,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,198,000 after buying an additional 561,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $36,940,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,272. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $84.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.90.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

