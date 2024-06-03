Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $400,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,564,000 after purchasing an additional 280,071 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 754,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 649,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,696,000 after purchasing an additional 41,668 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,283,000 after purchasing an additional 308,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 325,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $2.27 on Monday, reaching $264.72. The company had a trading volume of 28,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.28. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $271.53.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

